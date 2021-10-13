Umatilla County reported Wednesday, Oct. 13, that a 79-year-old woman with other health issues died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The woman was diagnosed with the disease Sept. 16 and died Oct. 3 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. This brings the county's death toll to 140 victims.
Officials said there were 58 more residents with the virus Wednesday, making a cumulative total of 14,138 people.
In Umatilla County, 34,532 people in a population of 81,495 have been vaccinated against the virus, including 3,345 in Milton-Freewater (28%), 383 in Weston (30.5%) and 582 Athena residents (41.8%).
Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 4,117, and 1,278 new virus cases, bringing the state total to 346,480.
The state said 13,673 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization records on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Of that total, 1,110 were first doses; 1,150 were second doses and 4,104 were third doses and booster doses.
The remaining 7,272 doses were administered on previous days. The seven-day running average in Oregon is now 10,229 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,133,104 doses of Pfizer, 1,925,240 doses of Moderna and 221,555 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 2,776,547 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,560,340 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.