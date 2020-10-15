Another Umatilla County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
The woman, 69, tested positive Oct. 5 and died Wednesday at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
She had underlying conditions, according to the health department.
There have now been 43 deaths from the 3,070 confirmed cases of the virus in Umatilla County, including 12 more cases Thursday. Seven people are currently hospitalized with the illness.
Another 166 people are presumptive for the disease, meaning they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and have been exposed to it.
Walla Walla County reported six new cases of the disease Thursday, making a total of 46 people with active cases.
Two of those are inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s total residents who have tested positive is at 982, including six people who have died after being diagnosed. Within the county 722 of those residents have Walla Walla addresses, while 125 live in College Place.
Columbia County continues to report 14 total people with cases of COVID-19, including one death.
State numbers
Oregon officials reported another four virus-related deaths around the state, resulting in an overall death toll of 611.
With 374 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, Thursday’s state total is 38,525.
In its weekly update, Oregon Health Authority said the age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be the 20- to 29-year-old age group. That demographic accounts for 13% of Oregon’s population, but 22% of reported cases.
All people under age 30 make up 37% of Oregon’s population and have accounted for 37% of reported cases, but just 9% of related hospitalizations and 0.3% of deaths, officials said.
Milton-Freewater has now had 164 residents test positive for COVID-19. Athena remains at 10 total and Weston at 13 people diagnosed with the virus.
Washington state's Office of the Insurance Commissioner announced its emergency order is being extended once again.
Commissioner Mike Kreidler is directing all state-regulated health insurers to make additional coverage changes to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic. The renewed order is in effect until Nov. 13 and requires health insurers to:
- Continue coverage for providing telehealth via methods including telephone and video chat platforms.
- Cover all medically necessary diagnostic testing for flu and certain other viral respiratory illnesses billed during a provider visit for COVID-19 with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
- Treat drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 as a provider visit, meaning there is no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
Washington state officials said Thursday there are 676 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, and 11 new deaths.
That brings the state’s total positive cases to 96,185 cases and 2,232 deaths, meaning that 2.3% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health.
As well, there were 73 new hospitalizations, making a total count of 7,956 people who have been admitted due to the virus.