A 49-year-old Umatilla County resident, with underlying conditions, has died from COVID-19.
Umatilla Public Health officials said the woman tested positive for the coronavirus Aug. 12 and died Wednesday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
This marks the 39th death in the county during the pandemic.
State and local health officials are urging people to follow safety precautions over the Labor Day weekend.
Any gatherings should be small and outside, with chairs spaced at least 6 feet apart. Personal items, such as vapes, drinks, utensils and food, should not be shared. Short events are better than long, experts say, and masks should be worn whenever not eating or drinking at such gatherings.
Walla Walla County health officials said on social media there was an increase in COVID-19 cases in community and workplace spread in the weeks following the July 4 holiday, numbers that don’t include the outbreak among inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
Community case counts, which reached 236 last month, did not decrease significantly again until the last week of August, according to the data presented by the Department of Community Health.
The department had not updated daily case count numbers by 5:30 p.m. today.
Columbia County Public Health officials reported one resident diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, making a total of 13 people overall.
The Washington Department of Health said in a news release it is closely monitoring progress toward development of a vaccine for COVID-19.
Planning is underway to prepare for distribution of a safe and effective vaccine when the time comes, officials said.
Any COVID-19 vaccine should complete Phase 3 trials before being distributed, unless scientists deem otherwise, the news release said, noting at that point the federal government will need to evaluate such vaccines for their safety and efficacy without bias.
State health officials reported 479 new cases of the coronavirus today in Washington, bringing the state's total count to 76,335.
There are also eight new related deaths, making 1,953 state residents who have died from COVID-19.
Since the illness showed up in the state in January, 6,848 people have been hospitalized with it, according to information published today.
Oregon Health Authority officials said five more residents have died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 475.
The agency reported 268 new confirmed and presumptive cases of people with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 27,601.
Umatilla County has 15 people newly confirmed with the disease, making the overall tally 2,611. Seven people are hospitalized with the illness.
Oregon’s virus-modeling report released today shows the current rate of COVID-19 transmission around the state has fallen to a point where each case is generating less than one other new case.
That means daily case numbers are dropping, state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.
Sidelinger called the slide downard “tremendous progress” that can only continue if people follow public health guidance over the long weekend.
Oregonians have sacrificed and worked hard at controlling viral spread, he added, “but those gains are tenuous.”
COVID-19 trends remain very sensitive to small changes in transmission levels, Sidelinger said.
“We cannot ease up and allow Labor Day social gatherings to send our rate back up. This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly. It would not take much for cases to rise again.”