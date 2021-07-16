Umatilla County health officials reported on Friday, July 16, two more deaths related to COVID-19.
An 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 19 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick.
A 63-year-old woman with underlying health conditions tested positive April 18 and died May 26 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The deaths bring the county's toll to 91. Officials also identified 28 new cases of the coronavirus in Umatilla County, bringing the total number of cases to 8,934.
In light of the deaths and new cases, officials encouraged Umatilla County residents in the release Friday to continue prioritizing their mental and physical health.