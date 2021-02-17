Umatilla County reported two new deaths Tuesday connected with COVID-19, increasing the county’s total to 79 virus-related deaths. The county’s total cases was 7,465, with 27 new positive tests identified.
The two people who died were men ages 74 and 98.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The county’s active case count was 147 people, with no inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary currently infected. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,446.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 46. The case total has grown to 4,639. Five people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 142 are in home isolation.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan as of Sunday.
Columbia County Public Health reported three active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 104 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 312,828 COVID-19 cases and 4,709 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 18,746 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 150,875. One new death increased the state’s total to 2,138.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 195, which is 15 fewer than Monday’s count.