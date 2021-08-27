Umatilla County Vaccines
Registered Nurse Nicol Byram talks with a vaccine recipient at a clinic at the Community Building in Milton-Freewater, Feb. 11, 2021.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Health leaders in Umatilla County announced two new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 24.

Umatilla County Public Health has reported the 114th and 115th death of county residents who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

These include a 62-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 1 and died Aug. 22 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. An 81-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 16 died Aug. 23, also at the Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Both had underlying conditions that may have contributed to their deaths, according to health officials.

In addition, Umatilla County Public Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday. Since the pandemic began, 11,397 residents have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are presumed to have been infected with the virus.

To schedule a vaccination for COVID-19 in Umatilla County, go to ubne.ws/2umatillavax.

Emry Dinman can be reached at emrydinman@wwub.com or 425-941-5829.

