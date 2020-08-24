Three more Umatilla County residents, all with underlying health conditions, have died from COVID-19.
This puts the county at 35 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
A 66-year-old man who tested positive July 23 died Thursday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
A 64-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease on Aug. 3 and died Sunday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A 71-year-old woman was identified with the coronavirus July 23 and died Sunday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
There are 37 new cases of the illness being reported today, giving Umatilla County 2,425 confirmed cases of the disease overall.
Officials say another 141 people have been identified as likely to test positive because of their symptoms.
Nine Umatilla County residents are in the hospital with COVID-19.
Walla Walla County
Walla Walla County’s public health director, Meghan DeBolt, said in a weekly county commissioner update that the county has 710 residents who have had the virus; new cases through the weekend equaled 24, and five more were added today.
Currently there are 167 people with an active case of the virus and seven people are hospitalized with it.
There continues to be four virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County, DeBolt said, noting Washington state Department of Health data released today indicates five such deaths. However, in examining the person’s death certificate, local officials found COVID-19 was not listed as cause of death.
DeBolt said her staff is reconciling all deaths reported in the county with the matching death certificates, and her office is fully aware of the care needed in reporting COVID-19 data.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 121 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla who have had the illness. Those numbers get added to Walla Walla County’s community data, DeBolt pointed out.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins noted he’s called Gov. Jay Inslee’s office to start a discussion about prison virus counts being added into the general community’s numbers.
Walla Walla County should not penalized for the state’s decision to move inmates around to different prisons, Tompkins said.
Such transfers are bringing inmates with the illness into the Walla Walla’s prison’s population, he said, calling the practice unfair.
DeBolt concurred, adding that Penitentiary staff also go to other corrections facilities as part of their job, thus increasing their risk of exposure.
Umatilla County
At their meeting this morning, Umatilla County commissioners questioned why the county remains on Oregon’s “watch list” when Marion and Wasco counties on the west side of the state were taken off the list Thursday.
Marion County, in particular, now has notably higher numbers of COVID-19 cases than Umatilla County does, said Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
“I don’t know how that was decided,” Fiumara told commissioners.
Umatilla joined eight other counties on the watch list on July 3 as part of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to increase monitoring, enforcement and restrictions in counties with higher per capita rates.
The county’s health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, said Umatilla County’s continuing placement on the watch list is puzzling and difficult to understand.
Oregon health officials do not give counties clear information, and what is given is "nebulous," regarding how Brown's watch list rankings are made, he said this afternoon.
"How is it determined we get on, and how do we get off? None of know, and that's the problem."
Umatilla County's virus numbers did soar in early summer, and public health leaders had to grapple with larger numbers than any county should have to, but that curve was already going down when the watch list was introduced by the governor's team, Hitzman said.
"But as Marion County numbers are going up, and ours are going down, they get off and we are still on."
Umatilla County, which resoundingly voted against Brown in her 2018 election bid, is the only county in Oregon that was put back to baseline, Hitzman noted.
"The east side tends to be red, and the west side tends to be blue ... it just makes the east side of the state wonder exactly what is going on."
Hitzman also pointed out that Oregon, unlike Washington, uses only the number of people tested in compiling state statistics.
Washington state, on the other hand, counts the number of tests; if someone tests negative six times in Oregon, that counts as a single test number, but would count as six negative tests in Washington, he said.
State numbers
Oregon health officials said this afternoon there are 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness in the state, bringing the state total to 25,155.
In Washington, 71,371 residents have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 359 new cases, officials reported.