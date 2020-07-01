Umatilla County health officials reported 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 today.
In addition, seven more people are considered to be “presumptive positive” by Umatilla County Health, according to the numbers reported.
The county is reporting a total of 615 cases of people in the county contracting the disease since the outbreak began. The number includes 49 presumptive cases — meaning a person is showing signs of the sickness and has been in close contact with other people who contracted it but has not tested positive yet.
Three more people have fully recovered from the disease since Tuesday, bringing the number to 270 people recovered, 340 people are still fighting the disease, including eight people who are hospitalized.
No new deaths have been reported, but five people have died in the county from COVID-19.
Oregon is reporting 8,931 state residents have been or are expected to be diagnosed with the illness, and 208 deaths.
According to a map of Oregon’s COVID-19 testing and outcomes by county, Umatilla County has the third highest rate based on cases per 10,000 people. The county averages 65.7 cases per 10,000 people, behind Lincoln County (67.1 positive cases per 10,000 people) and Union County (127.4 cases per 10,000 people).