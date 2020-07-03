A sixth person has died in Umatilla County from COVID-19.
A 93-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 1 died that day at home in Umatilla County, officials said today. The man had underlying health conditions.
There are 614 confirmed cases of the disease in Umatilla County since the pandemic began, as of Thursday's numbers reported by Umatilla County Public Health.
There are 50 total presumptive cases and 294 people are reported to have recovered. Ten people are hospitalized from the virus out of the 365 active cases.
“During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings,” the release stated. “Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.”
Counseling and crisis support services can be accessed by calling Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Interpretation services are available, officials said.
“We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves,” the release stated.