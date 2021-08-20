Umatilla County Public Health
Umatilla County Public Health reported another death from COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 20, raising the toll of the coronavirus to 106.

An 80-year-old man tested positive on Aug. 3 and died Aug. 5 at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. It is unknown if he had additional health issues, officials said.

This was the seventh virus-related death reported in the county since Monday.

Officials reported 104 new cases of the disease today, for a total of 10,987, and three additional deaths that were previously reported in other Oregon counties but have now been transferred to correctly list residency in Umatilla County. There are 559 active cases in the county.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.