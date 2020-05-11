A second person has died from COVID-19 in Umatilla County, health officials there reported Sunday.
The victim was a 64 year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 29. He died Saturday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, officials said, noting the man had underlying health conditions.
As of Friday afternoon, Umatilla County Public Health reported 83 cases of COVID-19, 51 in people who have recovered. Two people are hospitalized and there have now been two deaths.
Cases continue to be nearly equally split between women and men.
The east side of Milton-Freewater remains in the five-to-nine cases range, while the west side, plus Athena and Weston, are in the zero-to-four cases range of the disease.
Public health staff said they recognize that the COVID-19 situation is "very abnormal," and no one can know when it will end. As such, people can expect to experience increased stress, fear and anxiety.
Officials are encouraging people to prioritize physical and mental health and seek help for common signs of distress, including changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems and increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.
Oregon reported Sunday 3,171 positive COVID-19 test results, 72,279 negative results and 127 deaths from the disease.