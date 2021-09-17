Umatilla County officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 17, as well as 65 new cases of the illness.
A 63-year-old man with other health conditions tested positive Aug. 29 and died Sept. 10 St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
A 72-year-old woman was diagnosed with the illness on Aug.18 and died Thursday, Sept. 16 at a private home. She had underlying conditions.
Umatilla County has 674 active cases of COVID-19, with a cumulative total of 12,552 cases.
