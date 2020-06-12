Oregon COVID-19 hospital admission data

Oregon Health Authority's hospitalization graph shows the daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. 

A fourth person has died in Umatilla County from COVID-19.

Officials said an 87-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus on May 30 died Thursday at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.

The man had underlying health conditions, public health officials said.

There have now been 149 people confirmed to have the disease in Umatilla County, and nine people who are expected to get positive test results; 29 people have active cases and three of those are hospitalized.

Across Oregon, 166,019 people have been tested for COVID-19; 160,812 have tested as negative.

