PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s public health department official reports four new positive cases of people with COVID-19.
The county has a total of 140 people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and nine people who are expected to be found positive. There have been three deaths attributed to the infection. Two people are hospitalized out of 27 currently active cases, officials said.
Oregon health officials report 4,988 Oregonians have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those 169 cases have resulted in death.