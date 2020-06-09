Umatilla County Public Health Department

PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s public health department official reports four new positive cases of people with COVID-19.

The county has a total of 140 people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and nine people who are expected to be found positive. There have been three deaths attributed to the infection. Two people are hospitalized out of 27 currently active cases, officials said.

Oregon health officials report 4,988 Oregonians  have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those 169 cases have resulted in death.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription

.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.