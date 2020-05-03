Umatilla County reported its first COVID-19-related death Friday as numbers in Umatilla and Walla Walla counties continued to rise this weekend.
According to a news release from Umatilla County Health, a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died Thursday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. She first tested positive on April 14.
“This is an incredibly sad announcement and one that we had hoped not to make in Umatilla County,” the release stated. “We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.”
In addition, the agency reported three more positive cases, bringing its total to 59, with 26 people recovered and one person hospitalized. The other 32 are listed as “active” cases.
Umatilla County’s online map still shows a vast majority of cases in the greater Hermiston area.
Meanwhile, brand new numbers for Walla Walla County coronavirus cases were released Saturday.
The county now has 88 cases of COVID-19, according to Walla Walla County Department of Community Health’s website. It’s unclear if any new cases were part of test results previously reported from Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.
Four people are hospitalized from the virus, according to a news release Friday from Community Health, and 34 have recovered.
According to the county’s COVID-19 website, 60 confirmed cases are in Walla Walla, 14 in College Place, 10 in the Burbank/Wallula area, two from Prescott and two from the Touchet/Lowden area.