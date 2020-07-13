You are the owner of this article.
Umatilla County reports eighth COVID-19-related death

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

An eighth person has died in Umatilla County while sick with COVID-19, according to health officials.

The 54-year-old man, who had underlying health conditions, died at his home on July 8. Test results the next day were positive for the coronavirus.

Umatilla County has had 1,114 total cases of the disease since the pandemic began, with 122 reported since Friday. Of the total number, 559 people are reported to have recovered.

Out of the 547 active cases, 12 people have been admitted to the hospital with the disease.

In Walla Walla County saw a sharp increase in cases over the weekend, where 234 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today, 69 people have active cases of the disease, 67 people are in home isolation and two are in the hospital, said Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, a liaison with the county's Unified Command.

"A challenge that we are dealing with within the community is test results are taking quite a bit longer over the last week or two and so there is a backlog," she said said in the city's video update today.

It is not something that the county can have a direct impact on, but the testing challenges are shared with state emergency management, Chamberlain said.

Gatherings are still only allowed with five people outside of the immediate household, she said.

Walla Walla County has had three residents die, and 163 people have recovered, according to the latest update to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health website.

There have been 5,056 negative tests, with 5,290 tests administered in total.

