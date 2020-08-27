Two new COVID-19 related deaths were announced today in Umatilla County, making a total of 37.
Officials said a 73-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus Aug. 9 and died Wednesday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The second death reported today was a 54-year-old man who was diagnosed with the illness Sunday and died Wednesday at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
No underlying health conditions were reported for either man.
Oregon Department of Corrections officials said an inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in Pendleton died Wednesday evening at a local hospital. His death was virus-related, according to the announcement.
The man was between 50 and 60 years old. His was the fifth in-custody death for the corrections department.
No further identifying information was available.
Umatilla County’s health department said 14 new people were confirmed with positive cases today and 142 others have signs of the disease, and were significantly exposed to it.
Eight county residents are hospitalized with the virus.
In Walla Walla County’s daily COVID-19 update as of 4 p.m. today, officials reported five more people received positive test results.
The active case count is at 139 people; two people are hospitalized.
Washington’s health officials said they will no longer be following revised COVID-19 testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to a story in The Seattle Times, the CDC changed its testing recommendations Monday to exclude people without COVID-19 symptoms, even if they have had close contact with someone with the virus.
But that's not the case in Washington state, said Dr. Charissa Fotinos, who is leading the state's testing. "Our guidance at Washington state has not changed," she said at a press conference.
"We still recommend that people with symptoms and close contacts be tested."
But the state Department of Health is making other changes to the way it processes and reports COVID-19 testing data, in an effort to account for the true volume of tests being done and to better mark progress, officials said.
Those include the following:
Total tests — The state's data and risk assessment dashboards will now report on the total number of tests instead of the total count of people who were tested — a person who is tested four times counts four times in the system, not just once.
With every test counted that new data will improve understanding of the testing situation by reporting the actual testing volume.
Percent positive — The percent of total positive tests will shift from being based on the percentage of people who test positive, to the percentage of tests that are positive. That will change the data — officials are expecting the overall positive number to decline somewhat because the number of total tests will rise — but the state’s reporting dashboard visualizations will stay the same.
Daily testing rate — This metric will be added on the “Risk Assessment” dashboard, helping experts understand the per capita testing levels in the state and by county.
The new measure allows easy comparisons of counties and other locations, thus better showing progress.