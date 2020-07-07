A seventh person has died in Umatilla County from COVID-19. Additionally, 49 new confirmed positive cases were identified, according to the latest update from Umatilla County Public Health.
An 83-year-old man with underlying health conditions died at his home in Umatilla County on July 3. Test results the next day were positive for the coronavirus.
Umatilla County has had 788 confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, as of the most recent numbers.
The county has 46 total presumptive cases, and 332 people are reported to have recovered. Out of the 495 active cases, 12 people hospitalized from the virus out of the 495 active cases.
“Umatilla County Health continues to discover instances where individuals are continuing to work while sick,” the release stated. “Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick.”
The health department encourages businesses to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home, according to the release.
“Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work for 72-hours after all symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, etc.) have resolved,” according to health officials.