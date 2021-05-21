Umatilla County officials reported Friday, May 21, a local man diagnosed with COVID-19 died this week.

The 82-year-old man tested positive for the virus May 4 and died Wednesday at Pacific Health and Rehabiliation in Tigard, Oregon, according to a release from Umatilla County Public Health.

The county reported a total of 8,316 total cases of the virus as of Friday and now 86 total related deaths since testing began last year.

In addition, 23 new cases were reported Friday, according to the release.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our COVID-19 stories and resources. If you are able to support local news by subscribing, support our journalism. click here to begin your subscription and access all of our local coverage.

.

Tags

Jedidiah Maynes is a reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin covering a variety of topics including local court cases. He enjoys making music and puns.