Umatilla County officials reported Friday, May 21, a local man diagnosed with COVID-19 died this week.
The 82-year-old man tested positive for the virus May 4 and died Wednesday at Pacific Health and Rehabiliation in Tigard, Oregon, according to a release from Umatilla County Public Health.
The county reported a total of 8,316 total cases of the virus as of Friday and now 86 total related deaths since testing began last year.
In addition, 23 new cases were reported Friday, according to the release.