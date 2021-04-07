Umatilla County Public Health reported nine additional COVID-19 cases with one new death. The county’s case total is 7,892, with 83 deaths.
Umatilla County expects to move from “high” to “moderate” risk on Friday, April 9.
Oregon Health Authority reported 544 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 167,658. Thirty-three new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,427.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is is 163, which is 14 fewer than yesterday.
Walla Walla County did not provide updated COVID-19 figures Tuesday due to a statewide delay in data reporting. The last reported total was 48 active cases, with 1 hospitalized. The death toll for the county stands at 64 with 4,879 cumulative infections.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 346,420 COVID-19 cases and 5,299 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 20,819 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.