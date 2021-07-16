Umatilla County health officials reported another COVID-19 related death.
The 68-year-old man tested positive for the virus on April 24 and died May 5 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The death brings the county's toll to 89.
Officials also reported 33 new cases of the virus on Thursday, July 15, bringing the total count to 8,906 since the pandemic began, including 1,054 in Milton-Freewater, 74 in Weston and 78 in Athena.
Oregon Health Authority data on Thursday shows 2,803 people with the virus have died statewide, out of 211,315 positive cases of the illness.
The state is ranked 28th in the nation by Brown University School of Public Health for new case spread, at a rolling, seven-day average of 222 new cases, or 5.3 per 100,000 people. At 24.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people, Umatilla County has the highest rate of COVID-19 spread in Oregon.