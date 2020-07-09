You are the owner of this article.
Umatilla County reports 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Umatilla County Public Health

Umatilla County Public Health officials said today 54 more people tested positive for COVID-19. The county has had 889 cases since testing began this year.

Additionally, 49 people are presumed to have the virus but haven't received test results yet.

Seven people have died in the county from the coronavirus, while 398 have recovered. There are 14 people currently hospitalized with the sickness.

In Walla Walla County, the public health website hasn't been updated since Wednesday. The case count is at 201, according to the site.

Of these, 40 remain active and in isolation. Three people have died from the virus, and 158 people have recovered.

There have been 4,719 negative test results in Walla Walla County.

