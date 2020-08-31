Umatilla County’s public health department has reported a 38th death related to COVID-19.
The man who died was 66. He tested positive for the virus July 31 and died Friday at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
The department noted there have been 57 newly confirmed people with the coronavirus and another 144 people who have symptoms of and exposure to the disease since Friday. Ten people are currently in the hospital.
Overall, 2,546 Umatilla County residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Walla Walla County’s health officials reported there were 28 people from Friday afternoon to this morning with new COVID-19 positive test results; one is a Washington State Penitentiary inmate.
Meghan DeBolt, director of the Department of Community Health, told county commissioners in a weekly update today there has been a decrease in community cases of the virus, from 242 at the end of July to 187 in August.
Those numbers do not include penitentiary inmates, DeBolt said.
There have now been a total of 765 cases of people with the coronavirus in the county, the great majority of whom live in Walla Walla.
Three people are currently in the hospital with the virus.