Umatilla County Public Health officials said today there have been 21 more people diagnosed with COVID-19, all of whom are recovering at home.
That adds up to 86 people with active cases of the illness, officials said.
Overall, 229 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Umatilla County. Another 14 people are expected to receive positive test results, due to their symptoms and proximity to people already diagnosed with the disease.
Four residents have died, three are currently hospitalized and 153 are considered recovered from the virus, data shows.
Officials are reminding people that with the slow lifting of restrictions on businesses and activities in the county, health and hygiene rules still apply, as follows:
- Stay home when sick, and if you develop symptoms while in public, return home and self-isolate immediately.
- Contact your health care provider if you need medical attention.
- People at risk for severe complications should stay home even when feeling well.
- Practice good hand hygiene with frequent washing for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.
- Use cloth, paper or disposable face coverings in public.