Umatilla County health officials reported another positive case of COVID-19 this afternoon.
This brings the county's total to 14.
The infected person has has been identified as a close contact of a previously reported confirmed case, according to the release, and is self-isolating and recovering at home.
Umatilla County has seen 321 tests returned negative for the new coronavirus as of today, according to the health department website. No county residents have died or been hospitalized in connection with COVID-19.
People are considered recovered when they have been free from symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath for 72 hours, the release explained.