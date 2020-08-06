Another resident of Umatilla County has died from COVID-19, and 60 more people there are newly diagnosed with the disease.
Oregon Health Authority officials today reported 267 new confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 20,225 people who have or had the coronavirus.
Umatilla County health workers said the latest case to result in death was a 94-year-old man who tested positive July 16 and died Tuesday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He had underlying health conditions, according to a news release, which also contained an explanation that a previously reported virus victim has been identified as a resident of another county.
Data has been changed to reflect 27 total deaths from the coronavirus in Umatilla County.
Walla Walla County officials said this evening there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in residents, including three more people, from 47 to 50, at Washington State Penitentiary.
The tally gives the county 146 people with active cases, including eight who are admitted into hospitals. In all, 496 Walla Walla County residents have tested positive for the disease, a rise of 304 people in the past 30 days, 95 of those in the past week, according to Walla Walla County’s timeline.
Washington state is reporting 60,917 residents have had the virus, and there have been 1,653 deaths from COVID-19.
There have now been 2,086 confirmed cases in Umatilla County residents, and 106 more people are symptomatic of the disease and have been exposed to it.
There continues to be nine people hospitalized with the illness.
Oregon Health Authority had been calling people with positive cases on a weekly basis to assess symptoms and report recovered cases. However, due to the progression of the coronavirus cases in the state, officials said they are no longer making these calls or assessing such information. Oregon Health Authority now considers COVID-19 cases to be recovered 60 days after illness onset and does not report inactive cases.
To align with these changes, Umatilla County Public Health no longer reports numbers of active or inactive cases.
According to Oregon data updated Wednesday, Milton-Freewater has had 72 people with COVID-19. Athena and Weston remain in the one-nine case range.
Hermiston, which has continued to be the county hot spot, has had 1,189 residents diagnosed with the virus, equaling about 469 per 10,000 people.
As of Aug. 1, Umatilla County is meeting four of the state’s public health benchmarks, including the following:
- Emergency room visits for the virus are at .6%, below the 1.5% mark.
- The number of positive test results is trending down.
- Hospitalizations for the last two weeks have dropped.