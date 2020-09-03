Another request to return Umatilla County to Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan was denied Wednesday.
Officials with Gov. Kate Brown’s office told Umatilla County Commission Chairman John Shafer COVID-19 numbers here are still too high to allow a move out of Phase 1.
After being allowed to proceed to Phase 2 in early June the county was rolled back to the baseline starting point of Brown's Reopening Oregon plan and its tighter restrictions at the beginning of August.
That meant people staying home as much as possible, limited social gatherings and restaurants restricted to offering take-out food only once again.
On Aug. 21, baseline limits were lifted and the county entered Phase 1 for a second time. The move allowed limited re-openings of salons, barbers and gyms. Restaurants and bars could open for in-person service until 10 p.m.
Regardless of phase, face coverings are required for those 5 and older at indoor public spaces and outdoors where physical distancing isn't possible.
Shafer said this morning the county commissioners believed they had the numbers to support a return to Phase 2, and said so to Brown’s staff.
State officials responded that the county must now meet a metric of fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a week’s time, Shafer said, pointing out all other state virus-related health metrics are being measured in two-week periods.
“And we were at 142 per 100,000, and they said that’s too high. I argued that if you take out the prison, we’re not.”
Umatilla County has two state penitentiaries — Two Rivers Correctional Institute in the city of Umatilla and Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in Pendleton, the county seat.
The Pendleton prison was listed last week at 264 people diagnosed with COVID-19, a number that can include close contacts outside the penitentiary, officials said.
Overall, Umatilla County has had 2,596 people test positive, including 25 today, and 38 related deaths.
Oregon Health Authority has set six indicators to determine how well a county is doing to control and reduce spread of the disease.
Included, and all related to COVID-19, are the number of emergency department visits, trends in positive test results, increase in new cases, locations of virus outbreaks, number of hospitalizations and the speed of followup on new diagnoses.
Shafer said he pointed out to Brown’s staff his county is meeting three metrics — emergency department visits are at 0.4%, under the 1.5% goal, the increase in new cases in the last week stands at 4.2%, under the 5% state benchmark, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending down, according to data posted by Oregon Health Authority on Aug. 26.
On Wednesday, however, state officials told Shafer the hospitalization number in Umatilla County had shifted up again, meaning that benchmark is not being met.
He’s puzzled, the commissioner said.
“Two weeks ago we were at 10, then we were at eight and now we’re at nine.”
Officials told the commission chairman all six metrics must be met before a county can go to Phase 2, a disputable assertion, Shafer said.
Umatilla County is also one of six counties in the state to be on Oregon’s “Watch List,” a designation for places where the virus is spreading too fast and public health workers need the state to provide more help.
Umatilla County Public Health, however, cut the string of state assistance mid-August and is now relying on its own workforce to do case investigations and contact tracing.
Shafer said he pointed out to Brown's staff that with 29 out of 36 Oregon counties currently in Phase 2, only five meet three of the health metrics.
Only a few have reached all six, he added.
“I’m not advocating for them to get bumped out of Phase 2, Shafer said.
“All I am asking is why we are being held to a higher standard?”