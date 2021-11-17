Umatilla County reaches COVID-19 death count of 170

On the day Umatilla County reached its 170th death related to COVID-19, it also jumped the 15,000 cases line.
Officials reported on Wednesday, Nov. 17 that a 58-year-old man died after testing positive for the virus Oct. 5 and died Oct. 31 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland.
He had other health conditions.
The county now has had a total of 15,003 cases of positive COVID-19 tests, according to data, including 10 new cases reported Wednesday. In those numbers, 37% of those who have tested positive are in the 20-39 age group; 29% are ages 40-59 and 18% in the under 19 years-old range.
Less than 3% of all cases have been in the age 80 or above group.
Since April of 2021, most people with COVID-19 in Umatilla County were exposed to the virus at gatherings, including 412 cases in September and 243 cases in October.
