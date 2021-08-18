Umatilla County reached an unfortunate benchmark in the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Health officials reported the county’s 99th death from the coronavirus in an 87 year-old woman with other health issues who tested positive July 29 and died Aug. 7 at Willowbrook Terrace senior living community in Pendleton.
Also reported was death No. 100 from COVID-19 in Umatilla County. An 82 year-old woman was diagnosed with the illness on Thursday, Aug. 12 and died Saturday, Aug. 14 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. It is not known if she had underlying conditions, officials said.
Another 85 new cases of the disease were announced by public health staff today, making 540 active cases in the county. That makes a total of 10,814 people who have had COVID-19.
Oregon Health Authority staff reported 15 new deaths and 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials are asking residents with questions about the disease to call 211. Those exhibiting fever, cough or shortness of breath need to first call their primarily care provider.
In Walla Walla County, health officials reported Tuesday, Aug. 17, that there are 419 people with active cases of the illness; 36 were new cases and 11 people were hospitalized at of 3:30 p.m.