Umatilla County has identified 49 more people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, giving the county the second highest number of new cases in the state at this moment, according to the latest information from state public health officials.
Multnomah County, with a population of more than 735,000 and home of the state’s largest city of Portland, reported 58 people newly diagnosed or expected to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Six Umatilla County residents have died from the illness. That's part of the statewide death toll of 213 people, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
According to Umatilla County’s virus demographic map, Hermiston now has a case range of 251-500 people who have or have had the illness. The neighboring city of Umatilla has had 76-100 people so diagnosed.
Milton-Freewater has remained in the 10-15 cases range, while areas such as Pendleton and Meacham have increased to the 26-50 cases range.
In a news release on Saturday afternoon Oregon officials said 303 more people — including Umatilla County’s numbers — around the state have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are expected to because of the symptoms they exhibit and the exposure they’ve had to the illness.
Since the pandemic began, Oregon has had 9,930 residents with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, officials said in a news release.