Umatilla County health officials reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 today.
In addition, eight more people are considered to be "presumptive positive" by Umatilla County Health, according to numbers reported this week so far.
The county is reporting a total of 524 cases of people in the county getting the disease since the outbreak began. That number includes 42 presumptive cases — meaning a person is showing signs of the sickness and has been in close contact with other people who contracted it but the person has not yet tested positive.
So far, 267 people have fully recovered from the disease and 252 people are still fighting the disease, including eight people hospitalized from it.
Five people have died in the county from COVID-19.
The county also updated its COVID Map today, which shows where clusters of the infection are peaking. Hermiston and Umatilla remain the first and second most infected cities, with data unchanged from last week.
Milton-Freewater also remains unchanged with anywhere from 10 to 15 people infected.
Spikes appeared to be taking place around the Pendleton, Mission and Meacham areas, according to the map.