Umatilla County now reports eight cases of COVID-19

Umatilla County health officials reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 this afternoon.
These new patients bring the number to eight novel coronavirus cases in Umatilla County. Negative test results amount to 248 as of this afternoon.
The people who tested positive are self-isolating at home, and others who have come into close contact with them have been notified and are being assessed by Umatilla County Public Health in accordance with the Oregon Health Authority investigative guidelines, according to the report.
One of the new cases has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in Morrow County, while the other two have no connection to each other or to the previously reported cases in Umatilla County, health officials reported.
“Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties and OHA throughout the day,” according to the release. “Some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the OHA website.”
Testing will be ordered by medical providers, not Umatilla County Public Health, after people with respiratory symptoms are screened to rule out other potential causes such as pneumonia or influenza, according to the release.
Residents of Umatilla County are asked to continue with social-distancing measures to protect the health and lives of all residents.