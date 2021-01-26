Umatilla County reported a new coronavirus-related death Tuesday — a 70-year-old man — bringing the county’s death toll since the pandemic began to 74.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,028 cases.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s active case count was 254 people, including 41 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,057.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 970 inmates and 170 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 41. The case total has grown to 4,352. Six people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 243 are in home isolation.
Columbia County Public Health reported four active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 98 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington‘s Department of Health has reported 303,482 COVID-19 cases and 4,167 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 17,354 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 139,355. Twenty-two new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,904.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 308, which is 12 fewer than Monday's count.