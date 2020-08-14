Umatilla County reported its 32nd COVID-19 death on Thursday.
The 85-year-old man had underlying health conditions and was diagnosed with the virus on Aug. 3. He died Wednesday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Washington state’s Department of Health reported Thursday 659 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, ratcheting up the total confirmed cases to 65,339 and 1,736 related deaths.
In Walla Walla County, as reported by 7:20 p.m. Thursday, there were nine more people who tested positive for the disease, 407 of whom have Walla Walla addresses. That brings the total number of cases to 580 residents. That includes 71 employees and inmates at Washington State Penitentiary, county officials reported.
In 124 people with active cases of the illness, eight are in hospitals.
At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee and health officials discussed the longer term health impacts of the coronavirus, including fatigue or loss of taste and smell, noting those markers make COVID-19 very different from a common flu, when people often feel fully recovered in a relatively short amount of time. People who have questions about the COVID-19 can 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help.
They can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates via phone and receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students and more, state officials said.
Another 28 Umatilla County residents were confirmed as having the disease, while 134 more people are expected to test positive, given signs of and exposure to the coronavirus, county health officials said.
A total of 2,243 county residents have tested positive; currently 10 are hospitalized.
In Oregon, 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were listed by state health authorities today, bringing the state total to 22,300.
Oregon officials also said in a daily update the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has updated its hand sanitizer warning to include products contaminated with 1-propanol, which can be toxic if swallowed. The ingredient, not to be confused with 2-propanol, is not acceptable in hand sanitizer products marketed in the United States and can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested, according to the FDA. The full list of do-not-use hand sanitizers can be found at fda.gov.