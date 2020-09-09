Public health officials said a 41st death from COVID-19 has been reported in Umatilla County, along with six more people newly confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Five people are hospitalized with the disease.
The most recent virus victim was a 97-year-old woman with underlying conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 July 16 and died Tuesday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Thus far, the virus has been identified in 2,653 county residents.
Oregon’s public health agency released data today showing COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, including the Umatilla County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 494.
As well, there were 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of people with the illness around the state, making an overall total of 28,471.
The wildfire smoke hanging over parts of the state is creating very poor air quality, Oregon Health Authority experts said today.
Exposure to that smoke and other air pollution can increase the risk and severity of respiratory infection, including COVID-19.
In Walla Walla County, just one new case of a resident with the virus was added by 3 p.m. today, bringing the total count to 805 people since the pandemic began.
Three of the area's 63 active cases are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
One county resident is hospitalized.
Data released by Washington state today — after Tuesday’s delay due to adverse weather — shows 78,989 state residents have been identified as having COVID-19, up 3,070 people from the first day of September.
There have been 1,978 virus-related deaths across the state, according to officials, and 6,966 hospitalizations due to the illness.