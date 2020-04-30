Umatilla County has gained 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 56, according to a news release from public health officials.
While 24 of those people are considered fully recovered, three remain hospitalized.
The county’s COVID-19 population map still shows Milton-Freewater in the zero-to-four cases range.
Unlike in many areas of the United States, Umatilla County has had just one person with coronavirus in the 80-plus age demographic. The age group most affected so far is those between 50 and 59 years old, with eight cases, according to the data.
In Walla Walla County’s updated numbers for this afternoon, 47 of 72 people infected with COVID-19 live in the city of Walla Walla. Twelve people live in College Place, 10 in the Burbank area while Prescott has stayed static at two cases and the Touchet-Lowden area at one case so far.
Six of those confirmed positive work at an elder-care facility, while three of the cases live at one.
County data shows the biggest group of people with COVID-19 so far is in the 20-39 years-old age range, with 28 people.
Columbia County has had a single case of the coronavirus.
There have been no deaths affiliated with the virus in the above-mentioned counties.