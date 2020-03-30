Umatilla County health officials reported a new positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.
This case, the fifth for Umatilla County, is self-isolating at home, according to the report.
No additional information will be released by the health department, the announcement said, to protect the person's health information.
"We will not be not releasing any demographic information, including the town in which this individual resides," the report stated.
An investigation is underway, and health officials have been in contact with the person as well as the immediate family.
“As we have conducted these trace-back investigations, it has become evident that the residents of our county are practicing effective social distancing habits as outlined in the 'Stay Home, Save Lives' order," county Health Director Joseph Fiumara stated in the release.
"Continued compliance with these measures by every resident in Umatilla County will be key to containing the spread of COVID-19 in days to come.”
The health department continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves. The Oregon State Public Health Lab and commercial laboratories that are processing samples collected from Umatilla County residents report all test results to UCo Health daily, according to the release.
UCo Health will be providing county-specific test results including the total number of tests processed on its website ucohealth.net and will update these counts regularly.
The health department will be issuing press releases once per day at around 1 p.m. in the event there are new cases to report.