Joseph Fiumara isn’t sure if it’s because of recent wildfires or that people are worn out about COVID-19, or both.
Whatever the case, the director of Umatilla County Public Health told county commissioners Monday, the number of people getting tested for the coronavirus is down.
“Across the state, test numbers are down,” Fiumara said as he briefed county officials, adding that people are exhausted and not seeking testing for the disease.
The county’s public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, seconded that, noting that his private family practice is no longer getting many calls related to the virus.
Although that can change, Fiumara and Hitzman agree it’s likely the situation reflects that there are only so many people in Umatilla County are in the high-risk category, and the coronavirus has hit those populations and moved on.
“I think we’re going to see low numbers for a while,” Hitzman predicted, but cautioned this is not cause for relaxing precautions.
“We’re also coming into flu season,” he said, noting mask-wearing will be necessary into the spring because of influenza.
However, Umatilla County residents are practicing greater compliance with the mask mandate, the physician pointed out, and being much more careful about safety measures is becoming second nature to people.
Fiumara said he’s been cautioning his staff as colleges and schools experiment with physical reopening, along with people doing group activities, case numbers can rise again.
Those have been climbing elsewhere, he added.
Monday the county reported 24 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 since mid-day Friday, for an overall total of 2,833 cases. Three people are currently hospitalized, officials said.
As well, Oregon education officials announced last week it is allowing countries to ignore September’s test positivity rates in considering school building re-openings, Fiumara told county commissioners.
Rob Manning, in reporting for Oregon Public Broadcasting, said the move opens the door to in-person instruction in places where the number of weekly positive case numbers are within allowable limits.
"This means that schools will rely only on the case rates and case counts,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill.
Gill cautioned education officials, Manning wrote, that as case rates appear to rise again in Oregon, “it is vitally important that you review the case rate and case count trend in your county prior to making any decisions to return to in-person instruction.”
In Walla Walla County, Department of Community Health officials said Monday morning there are were 905 residents identified as having COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Friday there were nine new cases, two on Saturday, seven on Sunday and one as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.
That number had changed to 906 people by the afternoon, with two new cases for Monday.
Out of 51 active cases of the illness, one person is hospitalized, one is an inmate at Washington State Penitentiary and two are employees of the prison.
Health workers are still seeing a lot of household transmission of the virus, officials said, noting that a partnership with Providence St. Mary Medical Center was providing resources for families to stay home and not expose others.
Columbia County health officials are reporting a total of 14 cases of the illness, and none active at this time.