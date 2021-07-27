At 340 positive tests per 100,000 people, Umatilla County’s COVID-19 case numbers are back in the days of extreme risk, public health director Joseph Fiumara said Monday, July 26.
“What we think we are seeing is a bump tied to Whiskey Fest,” Fiumara told county commissioners, referring to the annual music festival attended by 12,000 people on July 10.
During the last week there were about 235 new cases of the disease, he noted in the morning staff meeting, and there were 120 reports waiting to be processed.
“We’re not going in a good direction,” he said.
Umatilla County continues to be in the bottom few counties in Oregon in vaccination rates, with nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 per day and a vaccination rate that dropped down to 69 doses a day.
As well, in its COVID-19 testing, St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton is seeing a 40% positivity rate.
“That makes me really nervous for week-long events in this environment,” Fiumara said. “I am worried the state is going to do something to intervene.”
Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown reopened the state on June 30, removing most safeguards and effectively handing over pandemic control to county authorities.
Fiumara noted that in a recent conference call with county health directors and Oregon Health Authority staff, some administrators said they would not have support in their counties for putting any restrictions back in place.
They were asking for the state’s help, he said, noting Umatilla County’s virus rate is growing faster than those other counties.
As he has done several times in recent weeks, Fiumara broached the topic of Pendleton Round-Up — while OHA has declined to say if it will do anything about the biggest regional rodeo event in September, the health director said he doesn’t think state officials will just stand by while case numbers “go through the roof.”
The governor wants to see counties taking action, Commissioner John Shafer said, and commissioners want to take steps to prevent any sort of shut down.
Fiumara said to show good efforts, he is recommending the mid-August Umatilla County Fair have mandates or “strong recommendations in place” for masking, particularly given that the delta mutation of the coronavirus is 1,000 times more transmissible.
“With a week-long event, that is one way to put a hindrance on that,” he said, noting the timing is too close for those who aren’t vaccinated to become so.
He is also recommending Round-Up and Happy Canyon officials come out as strong advocates for vaccinations.
“It’s the only thing I can think of that has the best chance,” Fiumara said, warning a mask mandate is not likely to be effective for Round-Up.
“My worst fear is that if nothing changes, Round-Up has the potential to be one of the largest spreading events in the state, if not the country.”
Randy Bracher, board president of Pendleton Round-Up, is at the much-larger, 10-day Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming to check on how that event is being handled. Via phone, he told Umatilla County Commissioners staff there is testing people for COVID-19 and that a mobile vaccination van is set up, ready to go.
Fiumara said nothing he’s seen indicates area schools won’t open as planned in the fall, but a high virus caseload from big events could greatly impact the districts as the school year gets up and running.
“When exposure takes place, it has a wide-ranging impact,” he said.
While he cannot promise any of his suggestions will move the needle or stop the state from stepping in, such efforts should be seen as a united front and that everyone is pushing in the same direction.
People are looking for guidance from local leaders rather than state officials, public health officer Dr. Jon Hitzman told the group, which included a number of Round-Up and Happy Canyon folks.
“The messaging has to come from trusted individuals, the … you are local,” he said.
Round-Up’s leadership has not taken a public stand on vaccinations, Fiumara said after the staff meeting.
“And I understand their position,” he said. “But I need them to do it now. They are respected, they do carry some sway ... If we can do this before Round-Up, it will put us in a much better spot.”