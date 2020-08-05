Umatilla County has lost two more residents, both with underlying health conditions, to COVID-19.
The county’s virus-related death toll stands at 27. An 85-year-old woman died July 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center after testing positive for the disease July 10.
An 83-year-old man was diagnosed with the coronavirus July 16 and died Saturday, officials reported.
With the addition of 21 newly diagnosed residents, there now have been 2,026 residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, and another 105 people are showing symptoms of the virus and have had exposure to it, according to today's data from county officials.
Nine people are in the hospital with the illness. The county is no longer releasing the number of people with active cases of the virus, said Umatilla County’s public health chief, Joseph Fiumara.
Changes to Oregon’s investigative guidelines meant tracking active case numbers complicated what was already a time intensive process, Fiumara said today. Before the pandemic, his department never tracked people after they were no longer contagious, he added.
“There is no simple report to pull, because our system was not designed to do so,” he said.
He knows the public is eager for active case numbers — which are not calculated into any of the state's health decisions — but accuracy for the number of active versus inactive cases requires significant staff time. It was decided staff hours are better used on tasks with a direct impact on the health of Umatilla County residents, Fiumara said.