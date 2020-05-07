Umatilla County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, for a total of 79 infections to date.
Forty-one people have recovered from the coronavirus, two people are currently hospitalized and one virus-related death has been reported in the county.
All of the newly diagnosed people are isolating at home, officials said.
The Oregon Health Authority said COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 115; there were 70 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,916.
Officials said 65,060 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.
Neither state nor county officials are releasing specific city of residence information about people with positive test results.