Umatilla County has one new pending case of coronavirus, one confirmed

A second possible case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been identified in Umatilla County, according to Oregon Health Authority.
The newest presumptive positive case here was a person in close, prolonged contact with the county resident who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.
That man’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the third in Oregon, was confirmed Tuesday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdoch.
The man, later identified as an employee of Wildhorse Casino & Resort, collapsed Feb. 29 in the Weston Middle School gym while attending a non-school district basketball tournament, officials said.
He was hospitalized in Walla Walla, but has since been discharged.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said his office received OHA notification today of four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19.
The new cases are people living in Polk, Marion and Deschutes counties, along with this second case in Umatilla County.
Umatilla County public health officials say the region is still in the middle of a severe cold and flu season and as such, everyone with flu-like symptoms does not need to be tested for COVID-19.
Medical providers will screen individuals with respiratory symptoms to rule out other potential causes such as pneumonia or influenza.
“We are asking our Umatilla County residents to please call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19," county health officials stated in a release. "If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider first to discuss the next steps. Do not go to urgent care, doctor’s offices or the hospital with these symptoms without calling first.”