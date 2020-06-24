Eight more residents of Umatilla County have tested positive for COVID-19, and the county now has 162 people with active cases.
According to Oregon state data, cases of the disease increased 32% from June 8-14 in Umatilla County.
Among those cases, 45% have not been traced to a known source of COVID-19.
Another 23 Umatilla County residents are expected to get positive test results, as they show symptoms of the coronavirus and have been in close contact with someone known to have the illness, officials said.
Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment.
The new numbers bring to date 321 confirmed cases of people with the virus in Umatilla County, four deaths and 178 people considered recovered from the disease.
Oregon has reported 7,444 residents with positive test results and 195 people who have died.