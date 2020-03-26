Umatilla County Public Health officials said Thursday afternoon there is a fourth positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in the county.
The person is self-isolating at home.
Officials said in taking precaution to protect a person’s health information, they are not releasing demographic information, including where the person lives.
An investigation is underway and county health staff have been in contact with the person and their family.
“Additionally, we have reached out to all identified close contacts to provide education and guidance,” health officials said in a news release.
Umatilla County Public Health director Joseph Fiumara emphasized that Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay home, stay safe” order is intended to limit the close interactions everyone has on a daily basis. That applies for extended family members as well as friends and acquaintances, he said.
“(Umatilla County) Health urges everyone to comply with the governor's orders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter where in Umatilla County that you live.”
The health department provides county-specific test results, including the total number of tests processed, at www.ucohealth.net. Counts are updated regularly.
As well, Fiumara said, it is still the middle of a severe cold and flu season and, as such, everyone with flu-like symptoms does not need to be tested for COVID-19.
Such testing will be ordered at the discretion of medical providers.