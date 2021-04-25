Umatilla County recorded a coronavirus-related death Friday, April 23, its first such instance since April 7.
The man who died was 61, according to a Umatilla County Public Health release. He tested positive Nov. 4 and died at his home April 9. His death brings the county’s total to 84 since testing began last year.
The county also reported another 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, and Oregon Health Authority reported another nine Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 8,029 since testing began.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla County saw some respite Friday as its daily case count dropped to single digits for the first time since last week. The county had four new cases tallied, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, bringing the county’s cases to 4,988 total since testing began.
New cases were in the teens Monday-Thursday.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 64.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Saturday, April 24, the authorization of resuming the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The announcement comes after the FDA and CDC also authorized the restart of the J&J vaccine, according to a release from the governor’s office. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, met to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of FDA-authorized vaccines.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them.”
COVID-19 by the numbers
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: 4
- New deaths: None
- Active cases: 92
- Hospitalized: 7
- Total cases: 4,988
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccinated: 45,838
- Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery”
Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Washington state Department of Health.
Umatilla County
- New cases: 22
- New deaths: 1
- Active cases: Not reported
- Hospitalized: Not reported
- Total cases: 8,029
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 18,821
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: None
- New deaths: None
- Active cases: None
- Hospitalized: None
- Total cases: 118
- Total deaths: 5
- Vaccinated: 2,808
- Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 1,755
- New deaths: 6
- Active cases: Not reported
- Hospitalized: 21,772
- Total cases: 393,594
- Total deaths: 5,434
- Vaccine doses given: 4,919,206
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 1,850
- New deaths: 17
- Active cases: Not reported
- Hospitalized: 295
- Total cases: 179,930
- Total deaths: 2,484
- Vaccinated: 1,709,184
Source: Oregon Health Authority