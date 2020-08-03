Umatilla County has another COVID-19 death; Walla Walla County's cases up by 38

Another Umatilla County resident has died from COVID-19 as cases there spiked by 101 on Sunday, state health officials reported online.
At least 38 Walla Walla County residents have been identified with COVID-19 since Saturday’s last report from the county’s Department of Community Health.
According to numbers posted by mid-day today in Walla Walla, 458 cases have been confirmed in the County since the start of the pandemic.
Of those, 168 people are in active isolation. According to the figures, 287 people have recovered, and three have died.
The numbers in Walla Walla are updated throughout the day. A total for “new cases” had not been tallied because the updates are typically complete by 5 p.m.
Of the Walla Walla cases, the majority — 312 — have been residents of the city of Walla Walla. College Place has the second highest rate with 62 residents testing positive. Behind that is Burbank/Wallula with 48 positive cases throughout the pandemic. Twenty-seven people have had cases in Prescott. The Touchet/Lowden area has had six cases, while Dixie has had two and Waitsburg has had one.
Umatilla County does not report new cases during the weekend. But the state Oregon Health Authority does continue to tally and report numbers online.
Specific details were not available this morning about the 24th death from COVID-19 in Umatilla County. The county has had 8,897 total cases.