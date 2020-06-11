Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Umatilla County, officials said this afternoon.
All are isolated at home for recovery.
There are now 34 people with active cases of the coronavirus in the county; four are still hospitalized.
Another eight people are expected to test positive for the illness, due to exposure and symptoms.
Since the pandemic began here in February, 156 Umatilla County residents have been diagnosed with the virus or are expected to. Three deaths have been linked to the disease and 119 people have recovered, officials said.