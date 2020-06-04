PENDLETON — Umatilla County was not on the list released this afternoon by Gov. Kate Brown's office of Oregon counties able to move into Phase 2 of reopening the state.
That decision, however, is being reconsidered, Umatilla County Commissioner board Chairman John Shafer said.
While 31 counties were considered eligible to expand into the less restrictive Phase 2, only 26 were approved this afternoon by state officials.
Phase 2 is part of Brown's four-stage plan for reopening businesses, churches and recreation opportunities that were shuttered or restricted in March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County commissioners here considered this county to be ready for Phase 2, meaning under the guidelines residents could gather indoors and outdoors, be in more workplaces, travel, stay at bars and restaurants until midnight, enjoy indoor and outdoor activities, pools and recreational sports. On Monday Commissioner George Murdock signed and submitted an application attesting appropriate measures had been taken.
In addition to Umatilla, Deschutes and Jefferson counties applied for Phase 2 but remain under further review, Brown's office said in a news release.
State health officials are in active communication with local public health officials in these counties.
In its analysis of health data, Oregon Health Authority staff determined when seemingly significant percentage increases were actually the result of a county having a very small number of cases.
However, OHA said Umatilla County health officials had failed to do contact tracing for three people recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, Shafer said.
"Three of those have traveled out of the state and one has consistently traveled out of our county, he said.
"We explained that to the state and they seemed to understand that. We hope to get an answer tomorrow."