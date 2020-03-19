Oregon's Umatilla County declared a state of emergency effective Wednesday to align the county with Washington counties regarding actions to respond to the COVID-19 virus.
All Umatilla County offices are closed for direct public access for the next 60 days to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those who need county services can call 541-276-7111 or go to the county website at www.co.umatilla.or.us to make an appointment.
“We don’t anticipate any closure or sending anyone home,” said commissioner Bill Elfering.
Normally when the COVID-19 virus hits, it takes off in a hurry, he said. It's a huge curve and hits an apex.
“We want to level that out so hospitals can take care of those who are sick. If we take no precautions it could flare so quickly,” he said.