Umatilla County health officials said today there are 42 new cases of people with COVID-19.
The county also reported 1,039 people previously diagnosed with the illness are now listed as “inactive cases.”
There are 213 currently active cases, down from the week’s high of 557 on Tuesday; 77 more people are presumed to have the virus, based on their symptoms and exposure. Twelve people are hospitalized.
Oregon Health Authority officials said today COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 254.
The state reported 307 people with newly confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 13,802.
Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering said he is aware of situation fatigue among Umatilla County residents.
“Everyone has been cooped up for quite a long time. They want to get back to normal, but it is not time yet.”
The commissioner urged people to wear masks, which he said are not totally effective at preventing transmission of the coronavirus, but that science shows are a good precaution to take.
He and commissioners John Shafer and George Murdock continue to work with state officials to help employees from around the county stay home from work when they show signs of COVID-19. That could include some state funding for sick leave, Elfering said, noting for many families those missing work wages are no small matter.
As of Thursday, Columbia County had one person with an active case of the coronavirus; eight are reported as recovered.
In Walla Walla County officials today reported another four people in isolation, making a total of 95 people with active cases of COVID-19.
County data shows those newly diagnosed live in the city of Walla Walla.
A call to the county’s COVID-19 incident command phone with a request for more information was not returned before publication.